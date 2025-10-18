Football Newcastle United's Performance Described As Hard To Watch By Eddie Howe In Loss At Brighton Eddie Howe expressed disappointment with Newcastle United's first-half performance in their 2-1 loss to Brighton. Despite a stronger second half and Nick Woltemade's goal, the team could not secure a point. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Newcastle United's recent match against Brighton ended in a 2-1 defeat, leaving Eddie Howe describing the performance as difficult to endure. The team had previously secured victories in both the Champions League and Premier League before the international break, but their momentum was halted by Danny Welbeck's two goals for Brighton.

In the first half, Newcastle struggled with possession and attacking threats. Nick Pope made a crucial save from Georginio Rutter before Brighton took the lead. Despite improvements after halftime, including more shots and possession, Nick Woltemade's equaliser wasn't enough as Welbeck scored again. "We are disappointed with the first-half performance," Howe told BBC Match of the Day.

Howe made tactical changes at halftime, substituting Anthony Elanga and Joelinton. Lewis Miley replaced Joelinton and assisted Woltemade's goal. Howe acknowledged his starting midfielders' struggles, stating, "They are brilliant players, but they didn't function well today." He also noted that the team's overall performance was lacking.

Despite Newcastle's second-half improvement, Brighton manager Fabian Herzeler remained confident in his team's ability to secure a win. He praised Woltemade's goal but believed in his squad's resilience and character. "I never thought we would lose it," Herzeler said to BBC Match of the Day.

Woltemade expressed mixed feelings about the game, admitting Newcastle lacked energy in the first half but found positives in their second-half performance. "The second half was good energy in the game," he said. However, despite scoring an equaliser, Welbeck's late winner dashed their hopes.

Welbeck's decisive goals highlighted Brighton's strength during critical moments of play. Newcastle will need to regroup quickly to regain their form from earlier matches. The team showed promise after halftime but must address their initial lacklustre performance to compete effectively in upcoming fixtures.