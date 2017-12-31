Newcastle United takeover in jeopardy

Bengaluru, December 31: Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley recently put up his club for sale and has reportedly been in talks with a financer, Amanda Staveley over a big-money deal to sell Newcastle.
Amanda Staveley, who runs PCP Capital Partners, is believed to be working on the behalf of top investors who are interested in buying Newcastle. She had earlier helped in a deal of Sheik Mansour's buyout of Manchester City back in 2008.
Amanda also attended the match between Newcastle and Liverpool earlier this season to have a talk with the owner after which Ashley released a statement confirming that he is eager to sell the whole share of his club before the new year.
"As one of the Premier League's oldest and best supported football clubs - and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world - Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future," the statement from parent company, St. James' Holdings Limited, said.
"To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale.
"To give an incoming owner the maximum possible flexibility to make a meaningful investment in the club, including in its playing squad, the sale process will give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payments.
"A process will now commence of identifying new ownership for the club that will be capable of delivering the sustained investment in and dedication to the club that is necessary for it to achieve its ambitions."
However, as per reports, the negotiations have now faced a roadblock as both parties is yet to agree on the selling fee. It is believed that Ashley is refusing to sell for less than £300m whereas Staveley is yet to bid more than £250m.
The £50m stand-off has now sparked fears that Staveley might drop her interest and if that happens it will not to go down well with Toon fans who have been voicing against the current owner for holding the club.
Ashley have been often accused by the fans for not investing enough money to take the club forward and pocketing money from the club's profit. Newcastle are currently 15th in the table and boss Rafa Benitez also earlier expressed his disappointment with the lack of transfer activity and fund given to him which all but validates the allegations of the Newcastle fans.