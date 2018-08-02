Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Neymar joins PSG in Shenzhen

Posted By: OPTA
Neymar rejoins Paris Saint Germain after a break
Neymar rejoins Paris Saint Germain after a break

Paris, August 2: Neymar has arrived in China ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's first competitive game under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

PSG face Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in the Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Neymar's last appearance for PSG came in February when he fractured a bone in his foot against Marseille.

The injury subsequently ruled Neymar out for the rest of the domestic season, but the 26-year-old recovered in time to travel to the World Cup with Brazil.

Tite's men were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Belgium, however, with Neymar only able to contribute two goals at the tournament.

The world's most expensive footballer has a chance to move on this weekend, though, and he could be in line to face Monaco after PSG confirmed he has joined his team-mates in China.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue