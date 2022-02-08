Nike ends Manchester United's Mason Greenwood's sponsorship after allegations of sexual assault

Bengaluru, February 8: Sportswear giant Nike has terminated its endorsement deal with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of of sexual assault and threats to kill.
The American sportswear had last week issued a statement saying it was "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation".
It has now confirmed Greenwood will no longer be endorsed by the company.
Man Utd's Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, threats to kill
"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," the Oregon-based firm said in a statement on Monday (February 7).
It may be recalled that Greenwood was detained last week and questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman. The move was prompted by footage of the incident surfacing online.
Then, while Greenwood was already in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.
He was subsequently released on bail, pending an investigation.
Greater Manchester Police did not name the player last week but said, "A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail."
Greenwood made his United debut in 2019 after coming through the club's youth system. He has played 129 times for the Premier League outfit, scoring 35 goals.
The 20-year-old signed a new contract in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.
Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September, 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home by coach Gareth Southgate after a breach of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.
The forward has not featured for the national side since, with his England career literally all but over over.
Man arrested by Manchester police as Man Utd suspend Greenwood
Manchester United have suspended Greenwood from playing or training with the club.
United said that Greenwood would take no part in training or matches "until further notice" following allegations made on social media. The club said they do not condone violence of any kind.
Before announcing that decision, the club said they were "aware of images and allegations circulating" in relation to the player, stating they do "not condone violence of any kind".
There has been no public comment from Greenwood since the allegations.
(With inputs from Agencies)