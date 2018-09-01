Football

Nimes 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe sent off after late strike for champions

Posted By: OPTA
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe found the net before being sent off

Paris, September 2: Kylian Mbappe scored a vital goal before getting sent-off as Paris Saint-Germain maintained their 100 per cent record in Ligue 1 with a 4-2 victory over 10-man Nimes.

Having forged ahead through goals from Neymar and Angel Di Maria towards the end of the opening half, Thomas Tuchel's men were picked apart by a feisty Nimes side who refused to lie down.

Substitute Antonin Bobichon put the hosts back in the contest with a sweetly struck shot before a VAR-awarded penalty, converted by Teji Savanier, had them on course for an unlikely point.

But Mbappe struck his fourth goal in three appearances this season 13 minutes from time before Edinson Cavani found the net in stoppage time to finally finish off Nimes.

That was not the end of the drama, though, with Mbappe dismissed for his reaction to a heavy tackle from Savanier, who was also shown a red card in the closing seconds of an eventful contest.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 22:40 [IST]
