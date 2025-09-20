Football No Selection Headache For Arne Slot Between Ekitike And Isak After Liverpool Victory Arne Slot confirmed he has no selection dilemma between Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak following Liverpool's recent victory over Everton. Both players contribute significantly to the team's success as they navigate a demanding schedule. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

Arne Slot expressed confidence in his squad selection, dismissing concerns about choosing between Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak. Ekitike shone in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton, contributing to the team's strong start to the Premier League season. Goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Ekitike secured the win, despite Everton's late push following Idrissa Gueye's goal.

Liverpool has achieved five consecutive top-flight wins under Slot for the first time since September 2023, when Jurgen Klopp was at the helm. This marks only the fifth occasion in the club's history that they have started a top-flight campaign with such a streak, last seen in the 2019-20 season. Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt, has netted four goals across all competitions.

Ekitike was substituted in the 67th minute for Alexander Isak, who is regaining fitness after a disrupted pre-season. Slot stated there is no dilemma regarding their playing time: "These two players are very happy we have them both. Both of them know it’s very hard for them to play three times 90." He acknowledged that adapting to the league's intensity is challenging for newcomers like Ekitike.

Slot praised Liverpool's first-half performance against Everton but noted a drop in energy later on. "We always knew how difficult it was going to be," he said, referring to their schedule of three games in seven days. The early kick-off on Saturday added to the challenge. Despite this, he commended Everton's efforts in the second half.

Ryan Gravenberch made history as Liverpool's youngest player (23 years, 127 days) to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby during his first-half display against Everton. He has scored twice in four league matches this season, having only scored once in 63 appearances over the previous two seasons combined.

"I'm really happy with the goal," Gravenberch told TNT Sports. "Last season I did not score a lot, so I'm really happy, especially in a Merseyside derby." He highlighted Mohamed Salah's ability to find space behind defenders as key to their attacking strategy.

Liverpool's Home Dominance

Liverpool has now won five consecutive home games against Everton for just the second time ever. However, they showed vulnerability when leading by two goals, similar to their recent match against Atletico Madrid. Despite this, Slot remains optimistic about his team's progress and adaptability.

The team conceded a goal they could have avoided but had opportunities to extend their lead further. Gravenberch noted that this season offers more freedom in midfield compared to last year when he played deeper roles.

Liverpool continues its strong form under Slot’s guidance while managing player fitness and adapting strategies effectively throughout demanding schedules.