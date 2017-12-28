Naorem elated with the priceless phone call from Vijayan for his ‘Messi-like-goal’ in I-League

New Delhi, Dec 28: Nongdamba Naorem has all of a sudden turned a new hero in Indian Football after having scored the stunning goal in the I-League match against Shillong Lajong FC.
A mesmerising goal that was done by the Manipuri striker from Indian Arrows after dribbling past five men. The is also being compared to Lionel Messi’s historic goal, scored in a similar fashion as five defenders of the opposition side were left helpless in their area and saw Messi netting the goal.
The 17-year-old Naorem, however, arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday amidst huge fanfare at Dumdum airport. He will be taking part in his team’s next I League match against Mohun Bagan on Friday.
Even after being applauded and the fanfare for him at the airport, the Manipuri striker did not look much overwhelmed.
Nongdamba Naorem feels that playing against the best Teams in the Hero I-League involves a lot of pressure and keeps him on his toes. #HeroILeague pic.twitter.com/UyPAPdUU5B— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 28, 2017
Rather he tried to be humble and said, “I must have to be consistent. I should not only be content and complacent with this goal. Yes, I become animated after scoring that goal. I have a habit of trying to dribble ever since I was in Minerva FC academy. But I was very happy to have scored the goal in the I League. However, at that the same time I should look forward.”
Despite trying to be normal, Naorem looked emotional after having talked to the legendary Indian international striker IM Vijayan.
Naorem actually could not imagine that he would receive the coveted phone call from Vijayan. The 'Black Panther’, while, speaking from Kochi told MyKhel, “I watched the Indian Arrows-Lajong FC I-League match on television. Naorem’s goal was simply amazing. So I felt I should call the boy and congratulate him.”
Naorem, while speaking about Vijayan’s congratulatory words, said, “He enquired if I had a habit of dribbling in the training sessions also. He had a lot of praise for me. He gave me some priceless advice on how I should train and prepare myself mentally for any crucial match. This was the most precious gift in my football career.”