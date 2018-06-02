Football

North American 2026 World Cup bid outscores Morocco's

Posted By:
FIFA World Cup 2026 hosts will be decided on June 13
FIFA World Cup 2026 hosts will be decided on June 13

Basel, June 2: The North American bid for the 2026 World Cup outscored Morocco's, but both will be considered by FIFA to host the showpiece tournament.

FIFA confirmed Friday (June 1) both bids had passed the evaluation ahead of a decision being made June 13.

But the bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico received a better score than Morocco.

The United 2026 bid was given a score of four out of five, while Morocco 2026 managed a 2.7.

"As FIFA's flagship tournament, taking place only every four years, the FIFA World Cup also acts as a hub of sporting innovation, with a responsibility to push new boundaries in terms of sports-related technology and engagement," part of the report read.

"The United 2026 bid has a clear lead in this area, with all major infrastructure already in place, allowing FIFA to focus on a number of exciting initiatives relating to sports science, fan engagement, multimedia interaction and other new forms of digitalisation.

"The amount of new infrastructure required for the Morocco 2026 bid to become reality cannot be overstated.

"While this is covered in the report in regard to many of the bid's individual components, the Bid Evaluation Task Force considers it its duty to emphasise the significant overall risk, on a compounded basis, of a bid that has so many facilities (from stadiums and training sites to major transport infrastructure and accommodation projects) that would need to be built or completely renovated."

The report also said the United 2026 bid had forecast revenues of $14.3billion, compared to Morocco's $7.2billion.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue