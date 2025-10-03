Football Ange Postecoglou States Nothing Surprises Him In Football Amid Nottingham Forest's Winless Streak Ange Postecoglou expressed that nothing surprises him in football as Nottingham Forest continues to struggle without a win. The team has faced criticism from fans following a series of poor performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Ange Postecoglou expressed that he is unfazed by the unpredictability of football, even after Nottingham Forest fans directed their frustration towards him. Forest's quest for a victory under Postecoglou continues as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Midtjylland in the Europa League at the City Ground. The visitors took control in the first half with goals from Ousmane Diao and Mads Bech, surrounding Dan Ndoye's equaliser in the 22nd minute.

In the 88th minute, substitute Valdemar Byskov scored Midtjylland's third goal, prompting many Forest supporters to leave early. Chris Wood managed to score a penalty during stoppage time, but it was insufficient to change the outcome. When questioned by TNT Sports about the fans' dissatisfaction, Postecoglou remarked: "I heard [it]. They're fans. They're entitled to their opinion and they want to see their team win. Nothing surprises me in football anymore."

Forest has been struggling recently, failing to secure a win since their opening day triumph over Brentford. They have only managed one point from two Europa League matches so far. Postecoglou is now the first permanent Nottingham Forest manager in 100 years to not win any of his initial six games (D2 L4), a record last seen with John Baynes in August and September 1925.

Since Postecoglou took over on September 13, Forest has conceded more goals than any other Premier League team across all competitions (13). They have also allowed seven set-piece goals, three more than any other side. "Really disappointing—really, really poor goals we conceded in the first half," said Postecoglou. "Allowing the opposition to get comfortable is the story of our last few games."

When asked if Thursday's loss was a setback, Postecoglou replied: "Progress is us winning games of football and we haven't done that." He acknowledged that while their play has been engaging at times, winning remains crucial. "We've got to keep going," he added. "There's no hiding in the sport we're in."

Looking ahead, Postecoglou emphasised resilience as they prepare for a challenging match against Newcastle United this weekend.