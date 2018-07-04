Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Official: Lautaro Martinez completes Inter transfer

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez

Milan, July 4: Promising Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has completed a transfer from Racing Club to Serie A giants Inter, signing a five-year contract.

A move to Europe has long been mooted for Martinez and his arrival was confirmed by Inter on Wednesday (July 4).

The 20-year-old scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for Racing in Argentina's Primera Division this season, earning his international debut for La Albiceleste as a substitute in the 6-1 friendly loss to Spain in March.

A statement on Inter's official website said: "Lautaro Martinez is officially an Inter player. The Argentine forward has signed a contract with the club that runs until 30 June 2023."

As expected, Martinez missed out on a place in Jorge Sampaoli's squad for the World Cup finals in Russia.

But the exciting young forward can look forward to life in Italy's top flight next term after finalising his widely anticipated move to Inter, who secured a return to the Champions League by finishing fourth in Luciano Spalletti's first campaign in charge.

Atletico Madrid had been considered the frontrunners to secure Martinez's services, but the LaLiga side incurred the wrath of Racing after allegedly subjecting the player to an unauthorised medical last year.

The statement on Inter's website concluded: "After being monitored by various European clubs in the past months, El Toro is now ready for a new adventure with Inter. Welcome to the Nerazzurri Lautaro!"

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue