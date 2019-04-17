Football

History repeats for Solskjaer as Manchester United crash out of Champions League

By Opta

Barcelona, April 17: Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League in Barcelona on Tuesday (April 16), with a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou ensuring they matched a losing streak that last occurred 20 years ago when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the pitch.

A first-half double for Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho's glorious strike after the interval ensured Barca cruised into the last four with a 4-0 aggregate success.

United have now lost four successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999. Current manager Solskjaer featured in each of those games as a player.

Solskjaer's side also succumbed to United's heaviest aggregate defeat in a two-legged European tie, while the Red Devils have now been eliminated from the Champions League quarter-final stage on seven occasions - more than any other side.

Overall, despite a memorable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, United's campaign has been a frustrating one, with five defeats throughout the tournament marking their joint-most in a single season, level with 1996-97.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
