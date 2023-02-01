Ousmane Dembele: Two Premier League Clubs to Fight it out for the Frenchman

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Newcastle United.
As
reported
by
the
Spanish
media,
both
Premier
League
sides
are
monitoring
the
Frenchman's
situation
at
Camp
Nou.
Dembele has been among Xavi Hernandez's side's top performers so far this season. He has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions for Barcelona.
The World Cup-winning France international had his struggles with injuries during his initial years after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million. However, things have turned around for the fleet-footed winger since Xavi took over last year.
Dembele is currently contracted at Camp Nou until 2024. He extended his contract for a year. However, his new contract has a release clause of only €50 million, which makes him fairly affordable for other clubs.