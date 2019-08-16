Football
Pogba not worth €200m, says Manchester United star's brother

By Opta
Paul Pogba

Manchester, August 16: Paul Pogba could still join Real Madrid but he is not worth the reported €200million asking price, according to the Manchester United midfielder's brother.

Mathias Pogba, who plays in the fourth tier of Spanish football, thinks his younger sibling might yet leave Old Trafford despite United's apparent insistence on a huge sum.

The Premier League club reportedly want close to the world-record €222m fee that saw Neymar move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

United would not be able to sign a replacement as the transfer window has closed to English clubs, but Mathias advised Madrid to listen to the desires of head coach Zinedine Zidane.

"Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants he won't have a problem," Mathias told El Chiringuito.

"But if they don't give it to him, he's going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen.

"Zidane is missing my brother and another midfielder on top of that, I think.

"Of course, Florentino can still bring him to Madrid, nothing is impossible. Until September 2, anything can happen."

However, he added: "My brother isn't worth €200m, but that's just the way the transfer market is these days.

"Manchester United are going to ask for a lot of money, I'm sure, but he's not worth €200m."

Madrid commence their LaLiga campaign away to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
