Pogba: I will push Greenwood to reach the top

By Liam Blackburn
Mason Greenwood

Birmingham, July 10: Paul Pogba vowed to help Mason Greenwood reach the top after the Manchester United teenager scored again at Aston Villa.

Greenwood, 18, dispatched another brilliant long-range strike into the net in United's 3-0 win at Villa Park to take his tally to four goals in three games.

He is only the second teenager, after United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney, to score in three successive Premier League matches for the club.

Pogba, who scored United's third to end his 15-month wait for a Premier League goal, has been impressed with what he has seen from Greenwood so far and the World Cup winner thinks there is even more to come.

"It's very good," the Frenchman told Sky Sports of playing alongside Greenwood.

"I enjoy to see them play in front, I enjoy this kid in training and in the game, and I will keep pushing him to be at the top.

"He has so much to do again. He can do even more than what he's doing right now. He's just this talent and he's shown that he can play in this team."

The in-form Bruno Fernandes was the other scorer as United extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.

They became the first club in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by three goals or more and closed the gap to fourth-placed Leicester City to just one point.

"We're really pleased with ourselves but we know we have to carry on as well," Pogba added.

"We talk before the game, we talk in training, that we have to carry on. That's what Manchester is. It's a big club and we want to keep the level up always.

"The performances today and the past few weeks, they are very good and they are the standard of Manchester United."

Pogba's long-term future at United looked unclear as recently as January but he appears to be enjoying life with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side again after fighting back to fitness.

"Right now, I've been injured for a very long time – I focused on myself and getting back and helping the team as much as I can," he said when quizzed on being happier at the club.

"This year we have two goals – to go for the Europa League and FA Cup. So we focus on that."

Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
