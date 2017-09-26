Pep Guardiola shrugs off fresh Arsenal move for Raheem Sterling

Manchester, Sep 26: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that winger Raheem Sterling has no chance to be sold out in the upcoming transfer after reported interest from Arsenal.
In the last days of the Summer transfer window, the two clubs talked about Sterling being included in a player plus cash offer to land Alexis Sanchez to Manchester, however, the deal did not materialise and Guardiola later claimed that there was never a possibility of such a deal.
However, with City setting up another move for Sanchez in January the issue of Sterling's future has yet again raised. But after their match against Palace where sterling scored twice, Guardiola reaffirmed his stance about the player and claimed that the English international is not for sale.
“Raz is staying here,” Guardiola said. “The club trusts him, that is why we have invested a lot of money in him, so the players we have are going to stay.
“If they want to leave they are going to leave, but he wants to stay. If players want to leave they have to ask the chairman, but there is no chance of that. He is going nowhere.”
Sterling signed for City from Liverpool in 2015 for £49 million when he was rated as one of the best prospects in world football.
In his initial days, he struggled to justify his price tag under then manager Pellegrini however, under Guardiola the attacking player seemed to have found his feet again.
The 22-year-old registered a total of 0 goals and assists last season have also continued his form also this season, where he has already netted five goals in the league.
Sterling has a contract until 2020, however, the midfielder could now be again offered a new improved contract which will affirm his city stay for years to come.