Football PFA Awards 2025: Mohamed Salah to Mariona Caldentey - Full List of Award Winners, Teams of the Year By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 8:38 [IST]

Mohamed Salah made history by winning the PFA Men's Player of the Year award for a record third time on Tuesday (August 18). The Liverpool forward, who previously claimed the award in 2018 and 2022, eclipsed past multiple-time winners like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Gareth Bale.

Salah's phenomenal 2024-25 season saw him score 29 goals and provide 18 assists, contributing significantly to Liverpool's Premier League title victory. Reflecting on his journey, Salah said, "I look at myself now, a guy coming from Egypt and making it to the top level, making history today, it's something that makes me so proud."

In the PFA Men's Young Player of the Year category, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers claimed the award, becoming Villa's first winner of this honor since James Milner in 2010. Rogers emerged ahead of other young talents including Liam Delap, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Milos Kerkez, and Dean Huijsen.

On the women's side, Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey won the PFA Women's Player of the Year award after a standout season where she played a key role in helping Arsenal secure European glory. Additionally, her Arsenal teammate Olivia Smith was named the Women's Young Player of the Year, highlighting the club's strong presence in the women's game.

The PFA also unveiled the prestigious Teams of the Year for the Premier League, Women's Super League, EFL Championship, League One, and League Two.

Liverpool and Arsenal players dominated the Premier League Team of the Year, which included stars like Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba, Declan Rice, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak, who made the team for his impressive performances this season.

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate was honored with the PFA Merit Award in recognition of his significant contributions to football and his achievements managing the England men's national team.

PFA Awards 2025: Full List of Award Winners

PFA Men's Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

PFA Men's Young Player of the Year: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

PFA Women's Player of the Year: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

PFA Women's Young Player of the Year: Olivia Smith (Liverpool/Arsenal)

PFA Championship Player of the Year: James Trafford (Burnley/Manchester City)

PFA League One Player of the Year: Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers)

PFA League Two Player of the Year: Michael Cheek (Bromley)

PFA Merit Award: Sir Gareth Southgate

PFA Awards 2025: Teams of the Year

Arsenal trio and Liverpool quartet dominated the Premier League team of the year in the PFA awards 2025. In the Women's Super League, there were four Arsenal women's players, who won the Women's Champions League last season.

Premier League Team of the Year

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), William Saliba (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Women's Super League Team of the Year

Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Kim Little (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City), Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Championship Team of the Year

James Trafford (Burnley), Maxime Estève (Burnley), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Junior Firpo (Leeds United), Ao Tanaka (Leeds United), Jayden Bogle (Leeds United), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Borja Sainz (Norwich City), Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United), Daniel James (Leeds United), Joël Piroe (Leeds United)

League One Team of the Year

Alex Cochrane (Birmingham City), Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers), Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient), Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic), Kwame Poku (Peterborough United), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham City), Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City), Tomoki Iwana (Birmingham City), Ryan Allsop (Birmingham City), Ethan Laird (Birmingham City), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

League Two Team of the Year

George Abbott (Notts County), Denver Hume (Grimsby Town), Taylor Allen (Walsall), Alassana Jatta (Notts County), Brad Halliday (Bradford City), Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra), Jack Payne (Colchester United), David McGoldrick (Notts County), Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers), Owen Goodman (AFC Wimbledon), Michael Cheek (Bromley)