Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pochettino wants to take on Guardiola like Anthony Joshua

By Opta
Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is relishing Saturday's trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

London, August 17: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino joked he would like to face Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the boxing ring.

Pochettino's Tottenham will travel to Manchester for Saturday's Premier League blockbuster against reigning champions City at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs boss Pochettino has enjoyed success against Guardiola after dramatically knocking out City in the Champions League quarterfinals last season.

Fixtures | Preview | Rise of Kane

Pochettino said he is ready to go head-to-head with Guardiola, though he insisted football is a collective sport.

"For me, the best thing to see who is the best is to go there, brave managers, put like Anthony Joshua and create a ring and fight," Pochettino said.

"I don't know . He is strong. You don't know. That is a joke. But it is not me with another coach.

"It is not me and Pep. I am so brave on the touchline because I know that is never going to happen, so I shout and everything.

"That is the point – I love to compare my team with another team. Football is a collective sport. It's not a personal competition.

"Maybe another way is to put the ball in the middle with two goals and play one-on-one. Maybe we need a competition between the 20 managers."

Kick off

Saturday, August 17

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

10pm IST at Ettihad Stadium

Live on Star Sports Select

More PEP GUARDIOLA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 1 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue