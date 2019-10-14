Football
Poland clinch place at Euro 2020 after 2-0 win over North Macedonia

By Ryan Benson
Robert Lewandowski

Warsaw, October 14: Poland became the fourth nation to confirm their participation at Euro 2020 thanks to a 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Sunday (October 13).

Jerzy Brzeczek's Poland looked as though they were going to finish the day frustrated, but eventually scored the first goal 16 minutes from time in the Group G fixture.

Przemyslaw Frankowski got on the end of Robert Lewandowski's shot and prodded home to send Poland on their way to victory in Warsaw.

Lewandowski was involved again a few moments later, nudging the ball to Arkadiusz Milik while appearing to be fouled and the Napoli man made the most of the advantage.

Euro 2020 will be Poland's fourth successive appearance at the tournament.

They join Italy, Belgium and Russia in wrapping up qualification.

Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
