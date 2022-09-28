Football
Portugal 0-1 Spain: Late Morata goal steals place at Nations League Finals

By Kyle Goldsmith
Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata

Lisbon, September 28: Alvaro Morata's late goal gave Spain a 1-0 victory over Portugal and snatched a place at the Nations League Finals from their hosts in Braga.

Spain needed to win to leapfrog Fernando Santos' side atop Group A2 but had looked set to be frustrated, with Portugal enjoying the better of the first-half opportunities.

However, substitutions from Luis Enrique after the break changed the game, and Nico Williams' header across goal was smashed in by Morata to steal a precious victory.

The dramatic win means Spain will join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands at next year's tournament, with Portugal left to rue missed chances and sloppy defending in the closing stages.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 2:20 [IST]
