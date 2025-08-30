Football Portugal Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota By Assigning His No.21 Shirt To Ruben Neves Roberto Martinez announces that Ruben Neves will wear Diogo Jota's No.21 shirt for Portugal, honouring the late player's memory as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Portugal's national team is set to honour Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident in northern Spain on July 3. Roberto Martinez, the team's coach, announced that Ruben Neves will wear Jota's No. 21 shirt. This gesture comes as Portugal prepares for their first international matches since Jota's death.

Jota's passing has deeply affected his teammates and friends. Neves, who played alongside Jota at Wolves and for Portugal, was a pallbearer at his funeral. He also supported Jota's wife during tributes at Molineux against Manchester City. The decision to have Neves wear Jota's number is a way to keep his memory alive within the team.

Martinez expressed the team's commitment to honouring Jota's legacy. "This is the first working camp without Diogo Jota," he stated. "We know what Diogo meant to each of us, the impact he had on our lives." The team aims to carry Jota's spirit with them as they strive for success in upcoming competitions.

The squad is gearing up for World Cup qualifying matches against Armenia and Hungary next week. These games mark their first camp without Jota. His last appearance for Portugal was in the Nations League final victory over Spain in June, where he came on as a substitute.

Martinez emphasised the importance of unity and motivation in light of Jota's absence. "I think Diogo's absence is a sign of unity, motivation, and responsibility," he said. The team remains determined to pursue their dream of winning the World Cup, a goal that was dear to Jota.

The squad includes notable players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix from Al-Nassr. Martinez confirmed that Neves will continue wearing the No. 21 jersey during matches, symbolising that Jota remains with them on the field.

The Portuguese team is determined to win not only for themselves but also in memory of Diogo and his brother Andre Silva. Martinez highlighted this sentiment by saying, "We will win for Diogo, for his brother Andre, and as always, for all Portuguese people."