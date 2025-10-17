Postecoglou Defends His Coaching Career At Nottingham Forest Amid Trophy Aspirations

Mohammed Shami would have been in Australia Squad if he was fit: BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar fuels contrasting Speculation

Ange Postecoglou addresses doubts about his future at Nottingham Forest, emphasising that his journey typically concludes with a trophy despite recent struggles.

Ange Postecoglou is defending his coaching career amid uncertainty about his future at Nottingham Forest. Despite not winning any of his seven matches since taking over in September, he remains optimistic. Forest currently sits 17th in the Premier League, having lost four out of their last five games and failing to score in each defeat. Their next challenge is against a strong Chelsea side on Saturday.

Postecoglou's record against Chelsea isn't favourable, as he lost all four Premier League encounters with them while managing Tottenham. Only a few managers, including Rafael Benitez and Mick McCarthy, have lost their first five games against Chelsea. The pressure is mounting as Forest risks failing to score in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since April 1999.

Reflecting on his time at Tottenham, Postecoglou feels misunderstood despite winning the Europa League there. "I guess, from my perspective, I just don't fit. Not [talking about] here. Just in general," he said when asked if he feels pressure at Forest. He believes that viewing him as a failed manager who is fortunate to have this job is unfair.

He recalls being told by Tottenham's chairman that the club needed a trophy after attempts with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte didn't succeed. Postecoglou was slightly offended by this as he considers himself a winner. Under his leadership, Tottenham finished fifth and returned to European football.

Despite achieving Champions League qualification and shedding the 'Spursy' tag, Postecoglou notes that people focus on Tottenham finishing 17th last year. He argues that if viewed solely from that perspective, it seems like he's a failed manager lucky to get another chance.

However, Postecoglou insists there's another narrative: "This is a different story to tell, and maybe I am not a failed manager, but one if you give time, the story always ends the same with me and a trophy." He believes given enough time, success will follow.

As Nottingham Forest prepares for their upcoming match against Chelsea, Postecoglou remains determined to change perceptions about his managerial capabilities. His focus is on proving that with patience and perseverance, success can be achieved once again.