Premier League 2022/23 Preseason Fixtures: Dates, Kick Off Time in IST and Venues

The 2022/23 Premier League is around the corner and all 20 clubs will kick off their preparations for the upcoming campaign with training camps as well as many friendly fixtures as they look to get in shape for the long season ahead.
The new season of the Premier League will kick off on August 5 with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace in the curtain-raiser at the Selhurst Park in London. But before that all clubs including Arsenal and Palace are set for a month of preseason action.
While Arsenal head to Germany to start their training camp and then jet off to the USA, Palace are headed to Asia and Australia for their camp. Manchester City and Chelsea also will be in USA for their training.
Liverpool will be going to Asia and so will Manchester United, who also head to Australia to conclude their preseason campaign under new coach Erik Ten Hag.
Apart from the training camps, all 20 teams will be involved in friendly matches to get match sharpness as the season kicks off a little early due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and December later this year.
Now, let's take a look at the Premier League 2022/23 preseason fixtures along with their dates and kick off times as released by the clubs so far:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Kick off time in IST
|July 7
|Leeds United vs Blackpool
|LNER Community Stadium, United Kingdom
|11:30 PM
|July 8
|Arsenal vs 1. FC Nurnberg
|Max-Morlock-Stadion, Germany
|9 PM
|July 8
|West Ham vs Servette
|Stade de Geneve, Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|July 9
|Nottingham Forest vs Coventry
|Pinatar Arena, Spain
|12 AM
|July 9
|Aston Villa vs Walsall
|Poundland Bescot Stadium, United Kingdom
|5:30 PM
|July 9
|Brenfrord vs Boreham Wood
|Meadow Park, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 12
|Liverpool vs Manchester United
|Rajamangala Stadium, Thailand
|6:30 PM
|July 12
|West Ham vs Ipswich Town
|Portman Road, United Kingdom
|11:30 PM
|July 12
|West Ham vs Boreham Wood
|Meadow Park, United Kingdom
|11:30 PM
|July 13
|Nottingham Forest vs Burton Albion
|Pirelli Stadium, United Kingdom
|12:30 AM
|July 13
|Tottenham vs Team K-League
|Seoul World Cup Stadium, Japan
|4:30 PM
|July 14
|Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar
|Cbus Super Stadium, Australia
|3:15 PM
|July 15
|Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
|3:35 PM
|July 15
|Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
|National Stadium, Singapore
|5:05 PM
|July 16
|Arsenal vs Everton
|M&T Bank Stadium, USA
|4:30 AM
|July 16
|Chelsea vs Club America
|Allegiant Stadium, USA
|TBC
|July 16
|Tottenham vs Sevilla
|Suwon World Cup Stadium, South Korea
|4:30 PM
|July 16
|Leicester City vs OH Leuven
|Den Dreef Stadion, Belgium
|5:30 PM
|July 16
|Brentford vs Stuttgart
|Zeppelinstadion, Germany
|7 PM
|July 16
|West Ham vs Reading
|Select Car Leasing Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 16
|Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley
|Oakwell, United Kingdom
|11 PM
|July 17
|Fulham vs OGC Nice
|Estadio Algarve, Portugal
|12:45 AM
|July 17
|Aston Villa vs Leeds
|Suncorp Stadium, Australia
|10:05 AM
|July 18
|Fulham vs Benfica
|Estadio Algarve, Portugal
|12:45 AM
|July 18
|Southamton vs Klagenfurt
|Worthersee Stadion, Austria
|10:30 PM
|July 19
|Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
|3:40 PM
|July 20
|Arsenal vs Orlando City
|Exploria Stadium, USA
|TBC
|July 20
|Chelsea vs Charlotte FC
|Bank of America Stadium, America
|TBC
|July 20
|Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar
|Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia
|3:15 PM
|July 20
|Wolves vs Alaves
|Camilo Cano Stadium, Spain
|11:30 PM
|July 21
|Nottingham Forest vs Hertha Berlin
|Pirelli Stadium, United Kingdom
|12:30 AM
|July 21
|Everton vs Minnesota United
|Allianz Field, USA
|5:30 AM
|July 21
|Manchester City vs Club America
|NRG Stadium, USA
|6 AM
|July 21
|Liverpool vs RB Leipzig
|Red Bull Arena, Germany
|10:45 PM
|July 22
|Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
|Optus Stadium, Australia
|3:35 PM
|July 23
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|Camping World Stadium, USA
|TBC
|July 23
|Aston Villa vs Manchester United
|Optus Stadium, Australia
|3:15 PM
|July 23
|Leicester City vs Derby
|Pride Park, United Kingdom
|5:30 PM
|July 23
|Bournemouth vs Bristol City
|Vitality Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 23
|Brighton and Hove Albion vs Reading
|Madejski Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 23
|Leicester City vs Preston
|Deepdale, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 23
|Southampton vs Watford
|Vicarage Road, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 23
|Tottenham vs Rangers
|Ibrox, Scotland
|7:30 PM
|July 23
|West Ham vs Luton Town
|Kenilworth Road, United Kindom
|7:30 PM
|July 23
|Brentford vs Wolfsburg
|TBC
|9:30 PM
|July 23
|Nottingham Forest vs Union Berlin
|Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Germany
|10:30 PM
|July 23
|Wolves vs Besiktas
|Camilo Cano Stadium, Spain
|11:30 PM
|July 24
|Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
|Lambeau Field, USA
|4:30 AM
|July 24
|Everton vs Blackpool
|Bloomfield Road, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 24
|Fulham vs GD Estoril Praia
|Estádio Antonio Coimbra da Mota, Portugal
|10:30 PM
|July 26
|Newcatle United vs Benfica
|Estadio da Luz, Portugal
|11:30 PM
|July 27
|Liverpool vs RB Salzburg
|Red Bull Arena, Austria
|11:30 PM
|July 30
|Newcastle United vs Atalanta
|St James' Park, United Kingdom
|12:15 AM
|July 30
|Arsenal vs Sevilla
|Emirates Stadium, United Kingdom
|5 PM
|July 30
|Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
|Ullevaal Stadium, Norway
|5:15 PM
|July 30
|Bournemounth vs Real Sociedad
|Vitality Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 30
|Brentford vs Real Betis
|Brentford Community Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 30
|Southampton vs Villarreal
|St Mary's Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 30
|Aston Villa vs Rennes
|Roazhon Park, France
|9:30 PM
|July 30
|Tottenham vs Roma
|Sammy Ofer Stadium, Israel
|11:45 PM
|July 30
|Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao
|St James' Park, United Kingdom
|TBC
|July 31
|Fulham vs Villarreal
|Craven Cottage, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 31
|Leicester City vs Sevilla
|King Power Stadium, United Kingdom
|7:30 PM
|July 31
|Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano
|Old Trafford, United Kindom
|8:30 PM
|July 31
|Leeds United vs Cagliari
|Elland Road, United Kingdom
|10:30 PM
|August 1
|Liverpool vs Strasbourg
|Anfield, United Kingdom
|12 AM