Premier League Fantasy football tips: 6 players to sign for your FPL team in gameweek 14

Bengaluru, Nov 29: With the midweek European ties are finally over the latest attention now moves towards Premier League football and so is for the quest of Fantasy Premier League points.
We are almost into a midway junction of Premier League and probably most of the owners so far have gotten an idea of their preferred names in the XI. However, with some tricky fixtures coming up, you have to adjust your team in terms of fixture congestion as well as toughness. Those who are still have not settled with their side here's a chance for you to take a close look at the game week 14 tips.
Here are a few names you might want to consider ahead of the game week which kicks-off with Newcastle United hosting Manchester City on Saturday (November 30):
Goalkeepers
Kasper Schmeichel LEI, £5.2m
The Danish keeper has kept four clean sheets in the last four games and the Foxes have an easy run of games in coming weeks with Everton (H), Watford (H), Aston Villa (a), Norwich (H). Comparing him with other options, he probably has the best chances of delivering clean sheets.
Alisson LIV, £6m
Liverpool haven’t kept many clean sheets so far this season but defensively still have looked solid. They have a pretty easy run of games in the coming weeks with three of their next four matches are at home to Brighton, Everton and Watford and transferring him in the side could be a wise option.
Defender
Chilwell/Pereira LEI, £5.7m/£6.3m
Leicester have the best chances of delivering clean sheets in the coming weeks and keeping anyone of their fullback would be a great addition. Keeping anyone of them could not only help to get the clean sheet points but also their attacking threats would be an extra feature in this case.
Andrew Robertson LIV, £7m
The Liverpool fullback is one of the costliest names in the defensive section but with five contributions to the goal in last nine games, he looks worthy of it. Liverpool have an easier run of games in recent weeks and holding/getting him would be beneficial.
Midfielder
Christian Pulisic CHE, £7.5m
Five goals in his last four games, the American starlet is in a fine form and would face next West Ham and Aston Villa at home next. He has high chances of getting into the scoresheet in coming weeks.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, £9.7m
Top scorer of the league as of now, the English man is the second most owned player from the forward section. Leicester's upcoming fixture looks easy on paper and with the form, he’s in, that makes him an obvious choice to select with.