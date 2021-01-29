Premier League Fantasy Picks: City trio in great shape, Barnes and Zaha on a roll

London, January 29: Manchester City are threatening to run away from the rest of the Premier League and their success has been in a large part down to the previously unsung Ilkay Gundogan.
As they prepare to face Sheffield United, who surprisingly may be relishing a second trip to Manchester in four days, we look at who else is making City tick.
A trio of Pep Guardiola's players feature among our Opta-fuelled fantasy picks, along with high performers from Chelsea, Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Palace.
EDOUARD MENDY
One thing is for certain: Chelsea's new boss Thomas Tuchel will know all about Mendy. Tuchel's old Paris Saint-Germain side faced Mendy twice in Ligue 1 during the goalkeeper's Reims days, scoring four the first time but just once second time around in a shock defeat. Last season saw Mendy help Rennes finish third in the French top flight.
The goalkeeper conceded just three times in his first eight Premier League games for Chelsea but has shipped 11 in eight matches since that bright start.
Clean sheets in two of his past three league games, however, suggest Mendy and the Chelsea defence are getting their act together.
Ahead of a home clash with Burnley, only one goalkeeper - City's Ederson (61 per cent) - has kept a higher share of clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Tuchel's new number one, with Mendy avoiding conceding in eight of his 16 appearances.
JOAO CANCELO
Move over Andy Robertson, there's a new defensive assist king in town. City's Cancelo has created more chances from open play than any defender in the Premier League this season after setting up 30 opportunities.
Admittedly, Robertson is second on that list after making 27 chances for Liverpool team-mates, but Cancelo has played four fewer games than the Scot.
With City facing the Blades at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, the flying full-back will doubtless be eyeing up more forward missions.
RUBEN DIAS
If City are to succeed where neighbours Manchester United failed, by keeping out the Blades, then Dias may have a big role to play.
The Portuguese centre-back has achieved more clean sheets than any other Premier League defender this season, playing in 10 games where City have had shutouts.
He is yet to score but has an xG value of 1.4, suggesting he is getting into positions from where he might soon be due a goal.
Only James Tarkowski (1.62) and Adam Webster (1.66) have a higher xG value without scoring among Premier League defenders this season.
HARVEY BARNES
Leicester winger Barnes is enjoying a purple patch after scoring three times and claiming two assists in his past six Premier League games.
Perhaps back him while he's hot as Leicester host Leeds United on Sunday.
Barnes has six goals and three assists in the top flight this season, while he also scored six and assisted eight goals across the previous Premier League campaign.
Leicester City's 2020/21 🔝 #PL goalscorers 🦊@Vardy7 - 1️⃣1️⃣@Madders10 - 6️⃣@HarveyBarnes97 - 6️⃣— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2021
Youri Tielemans - 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fjKtLfQ9Sd
ILKAY GUNDOGAN
It seemed unlikely that Gundogan would be the man to step up and be City's top scorer in the absence of Sergio Aguero this season.
Despite Aguero having been rarely available, the name of Gundogan at the top of City's list of Premier League top scorers might mystify many.
But his seven goals have come from some exhilarating performances, and all have come in his past eight league games. This weekend he could become the first German player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.
WILFRIED ZAHA
Where would Palace be without Zaha? The Championship seems a likely answer to that, as again his goals and attacking drive are propping up their campaign.
Palace are suffering at the moment, though, having won just one of their past nine league matches, so Saturday's home game with Wolves would be a good moment for Zaha to fire.
He has nine goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season – only in 2018-19, when he netted 10 times, has he managed more in a single campaign in the competition.
9️⃣ Premier League goals this season. #CPFC | #CRYWHU pic.twitter.com/gWPd67NPlR— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 26, 2021
MICHAIL ANTONIO
West Ham are challenging for Champions League football. Those eight words are a lot to take in, but Antonio has had a big say in their success this season.
He has five goals in 12 games in the Premier League and two goals and an assist in his past three outings ahead of a home clash with Liverpool, who sit just behind the Hammers.
Antonio enjoys facing Liverpool, having scored more goals against the Reds than any other West Ham player in the Premier League era. His four goals in six appearances against the reigning champions shows Antonio should not be overawed by Sunday's London Stadium occasion.
Could he rub salt into Liverpool's wounds as Jurgen Klopp's side, and their vulnerable defence, wonder where their title challenge has gone to?