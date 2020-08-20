Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face tough start to life on the road

London, August 20: Arsenal are braced for a series of tough away games in the early stages of the new season after the Premier League fixtures were released on Thursday (August 20).
The 2020-21 season-opener involves a short trip across London for the Gunners, but after that visit to newly promoted Fulham, things are set to get markedly more difficult on the road.
Before October is out, Mikel Arteta's side will have visited Anfield, the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford.
Fans will have to wait until December 5 for a chance to see if Arsenal can avenge their July defeat to Tottenham at their bitter rivals' stadium. The return match is not until March.
The club's opening home game is also a London derby, with West Ham the visitors, while Boxing Day will see Chelsea visit the Emirates.
🗓 The #PLfixtures are in!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2020
🏆 Find out how our @PremierLeague schedule looks for 2020/21 👇
Arteta led Arsenal to a disappointing eighth-placed finish last season, but the club did claim silverware by lifting the FA Cup.
Arsenal's fixtures in full:
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|September 12
|Fulham v Arsenal
|September 19
|Arsenal v West Ham
|September 26
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|October 3
|Arsenal v Sheffield United
|October 17
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|October 24
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|October 31
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|November 7
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|November 21
|Leeds United v Arsenal
|November 28
|Arsenal v Wolves
|December 5
|Tottenham v Arsenal
|December 12
|Arsenal v Burnley
|December 15
|Arsenal v Southampton
|December 19
|Everton v Arsenal
|December 26
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|December 28
|Brighton v Arsenal
|January 2
|West Brom v Arsenal
|January 12
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|January 16
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|January 27
|Southampton v Arsenal
|January 30
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|February 2
|Wolves v Arsenal
|February 6
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|February 13
|Arsenal v Leeds United
|February 20
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|February 27
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|March 6
|Burnley v Arsenal
|March 13
|Arsenal v Tottenham
|March 20
|West Ham v Arsenal
|April 3
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|April 10
|Sheffield United v Arsenal
|April 17
|Arsenal v Fulham
|April 24
|Arsenal v Everton
|May 1
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|May 8
|Arsenal v West Brom
|May 12
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|May 15
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|May 23
|Arsenal v Brighton