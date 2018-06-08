Premier League to have winter break from February 2020

Bengaluru, June 8: The Football Association (FA) has announced the Premier League will get a two-week mid-season break in February, starting in the 2019-20 season.
A period of rest during the hectic winter months in English football has been a regular topic of debate, with some putting England's international failings down to the lack of respite afforded to players during the domestic campaign.
But, from the 2019-20 campaign, the top tier will get a two-week break in February to help ease concerns of overexertion.
It's official, English football has itself a winter break ❄— BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) June 8, 2018
• will take place over a two-week period in February
• starts as of the 2019/20 season
• agreed upon by The FA, Premier League and English Football League#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/bjbkllsJuY
The proposed structure will ensure the Premier League continues to run through a two-week period, with each weekend during the break featuring five top-flight games instead of the usual 10.
The FA Cup fifth round will now move to midweek to accommodate the change and replays will be abolished in that round, having already been scrapped in the quarterfinals from this season. While the Premier League will take a break, the Football League will continue with its full schedule as normal.
Martin Glenn, the FA chief executive, said: "This is a significant moment for English football and one that we believe will greatly benefit both club and country. It's no secret that we have a very congested fixture calendar and over recent years we have been working with the whole game to find a solution.
"Today's announcement proves that football can come together for the good of the game. We have also found a way to give the players a much needed mid-season break, whilst keeping the much-loved Christmas schedule in place. As we head into summer international tournaments in the future we are sure that this mid-season break will prove to be a valuable addition for our players."
Richard Scudamore, the Premier League executive chairman, added: "We have been discussing the football calendar with The FA and EFL for several months, including ways we can work together to ease fixture congestion, keep the Premier League action going right through the season and provide a mid-season player break.
"We are very pleased to have an outcome that will include an exciting first for fans -- a full fixture programme split over two weekends with all matches broadcast live in the UK."
(With inputs from OPTA and other Agencies).
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends