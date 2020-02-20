Premier League: Major talking points of gameweek 26

Bengaluru, Feb 20: Amidst the Champions League encounters, another game week of Premier League came to an end on Wednesday night after Manchester City's win over West ham United.
The tie was rescheduled from the midweek due to some environmental change. Due to winter break, this gameweek was prolonged to two weeks. Six matches were played last week and the rest four were played this weekend.
The 26th gameweek of Premier League, however, did not provide any major upset but once again delivered some major statistics. The major talking points involve Sadio Mane's memorable feat, Solskjaer's return to form and Kevin De Bruyne's on course of making history.
Liverpool unbeaten in 43 EPL games, Mane joins the 100th club
Liverpool managed to peep out a 1-0 win over Norwich City at the weekend extending their unbeaten run to 43 league games and maintaining the 22 points lead intact at the top of the table. Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game coming out of the bench. It was a memorable moment for the Senegalese professional as he reached the 100 goal mark of his club career in all competition (Southampton 25, Liverpool 75).
Solskjaer once again conquers Lampard
Lampard and Solskjaer have faced each other five times since the start of the season and the former is yet to defeat the Red Devils. The Red Devils registered a comprehensive victory over the weekend at the Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 win closing the gap with them to just three points. This is also the first time the Red Devils have done the double over Chelsea in the league since the 1987/88 season. Chelsea meanwhile look to have momentarily slumped, winning just two of their last seven league matches, while they have also lost five home games already this season.
Spurs closing the gap to top four
Mourinho manages to squeak out a 3-2 win over Aston Villa taking his winning run in the league three on a trot. Son's scored a brace to became the first Korean to reach 50 Premier League goals. They are now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Since taking charge of the side Mourinho now has eight wins of their 14 league matches, drawing two and losing the other four.
Kevin De Bruyne shines again, edge one step closer to history
The Belgian playmaker was one song against West Ham as he scored one and assisted another to conquer West Ham United at home with a 2-0 victory. He has now produced 16 assists so far and needs only five more in 12 games to become most assist provider in a single season, edging past previous holder Thiery Henry.