Premier League: Manchester City retain title, Tottenham clinch 4th spot, Arsenal misses out, Burnley relegated

Bengaluru, May 22: Manchester City retained the Premier League crown by a point from rivals Liverpool on the final day of the campaign after Pep Guardiola's side survived a huge scare on Sunday (May 22).
Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league by a point.
Trailing 0-2 to Aston Villa with 14 minutes remaining, City needed to score three times to avoid a trophyless season and pulled it off thanks to Gundogan's double either side of Rodri's strike.
Guardiola may not yet have delivered the Champions League crown Manchester City crave, but four Premier League titles in five years demonstrate a period of dominance to match his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
The Catalan now has 10 league titles to his name in just 13 seasons as a senior coach across three of the toughest divisions in the world.
The Etihad Stadium erupted in celebrations in the 81st when Gundogan tapped in Kevin De Bruyne's cross.
The importance of that goal became clearer moments later.
Liverpool had been locked at 1-1 against Wolverhampton but Mohamed Salah then put the second-place team 2-1 in front in the 84th minute. That scoreline would have taken Liverpool into first place had City not just mounted its fightback to take the lead.
The anti-climax was still there - with Andy Robertson sealing Liverpool's 3-1 win - while City would have conceded the title had it conceded a late equalizer.
But Guardiola's side held on for the win in a thrilling climax, retaining the trophy on the final day in a manner that was more jittery than expected considering City briefly had a 14-point lead in January.
City's fourth Premier League title in five seasons produced a first for Guardiola. It is the first time City has sealed the title in front of its own fans who spilled onto the field in their thousands at the final whistle against Villa.
"It was an unbelievable game," Gündoğan said. "We're human beings and, after going 2-0 down, the chances were just very, very small. But we had to do the simple things and scoring two goals quickly and then having 10 minutes to score the third one gave us the right lift.
"It was about getting that goal and then the momentum was on our side then were able to score three goals in just a few minutes. These are the days you look back to, it was an unbelievable game."
Meanwhile, Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham sealed their place in next season's Champions League with a thumping 5-0 win over Norwich City.
Antonio Conte's side went into the game knowing a draw would be enough to secure fourth spot given their far superior goal difference over fifth-placed Arsenal, but nothing less than a win looked likely after Dejan Kulusevski's early opener.
Arsenal ended their season with a 5-1 victory over Everton, but it was not enough to seal Champions League qualification.
Mike Arteta's team needed a slip-up from Tottenham at already relegated Norwich City to have any hope of sealing a top-four finish, but it just did not happen.
Meanwhile, Burnley were relegated after Leeds United dramatically defeated Brentford to leapfrog the Clarets, who fell to a 1-2 loss to Newcastle United on the final day.
