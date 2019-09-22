Football
Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa: Aubameyang strikes late for 10-man Gunners

By Guy Atkinson
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - cropped

London, Sep 22: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late free-kick handed 10-man Arsenal a 3-2 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Sunday (September 22).

The Gunners threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Watford last weekend and looked like they would be on the end of another disappointing result when John McGinn scored for Villa after 20 minutes.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for the hosts shortly before the break after picking up a second booking, but Nicolas Pepe's first goal for the club – from the penalty spot – pulled them level after 59 minutes.

Parity lasted for only a minute as Wesley's close-range finish restored Villa's lead, but Calum Chambers and Aubameyang struck in the final 10 minutes to move Unai Emery's side up to fourth in the Premier League.

Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
