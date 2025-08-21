Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Football Premier League Summer Spending Reaches New Heights With Leeds United's Signing Of Noah Okafor Leeds United has signed forward Noah Okafor from AC Milan for GBP 18 million, marking a significant addition to their squad and pushing Premier League spending to GBP 2.37 billion this summer. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 23:21 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Leeds United have secured Noah Okafor from AC Milan for 18 million. The 25-year-old forward has signed a four-year contract with the Elland Road club. This makes him the ninth addition to Leeds' squad this summer, following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's recent arrival. Okafor's journey began at FC Basel in Switzerland, where his speed and skill earned him the Swiss Super League Young Player of the Year award.

Okafor's career took a significant step forward when he moved to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. During his time there, he made over 100 appearances and was involved in 57 goals across all competitions. His impressive performances in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored six goals in 16 matches, caught the eye of AC Milan, who signed him in 2023.

Upon joining Leeds United, Okafor expressed his excitement: "I think it's an amazing day. I'm really excited. As a kid, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League. That's why for me it was quite an easy decision. My football suits the Premier League, this is like a dream come true. I can't wait to step on the field."

Okafor's arrival at Leeds has pushed the Premier League's summer spending to a new record of 2.37 billion, surpassing the previous high of 2.36 billion set in 2023. He is expected to make his debut against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

After joining Milan in 2023, Okafor had limited opportunities, featuring only in 11 matches between August 2024 and January 2025 before being loaned to Napoli for the latter half of last season. His move to Leeds marks a new chapter as he aims to showcase his talents in England's top flight.

The Premier League has always been known for its intensity and competitiveness, which aligns well with Okafor's playing style. He mentioned having many friends who have played or are currently playing in the league, further fueling his enthusiasm for this new challenge.

Noah Okafor's signing represents a strategic move by Leeds United as they strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. With his proven track record and ambition to succeed in one of football's most demanding leagues, fans eagerly anticipate his contributions on the pitch.