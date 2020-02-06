Premier League records that could be broken this season

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Normally February is the time when the title race starts getting interesting however this time around, the race at the top looks to be already over. Liverpool sit 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they edge ever closer to a first title in 30 years. However, the battle for a top-four spot and relegation survival is still on an interesting phase with 13 games still to be played.
Numerous records have already been broken thanks to the impressive run by Liverpool however there are other records as well on line which could either be broken or equalled. Liverpool are leading the line with three major records but Manchester City and Norwich too could be on the books.
Here are the major records that could be equalled or broken before the Premier League season is over.
Most consecutive wins:
Previous holder: Manchester City
New contender: Liverpool
Guardiola created the record in 2017 with 18 wins. Liverpool almost matched it this season but a draw against United stopped it from happening. But since then they have again registered 16 wins on a trot and now need just two more to equal and another to break it.
Longest unbeaten run:
Previous holder: Arsenal
New contender: Liverpool
Currently, Liverpool have gone 41 games unbeaten over two seasons, but they have to remain unbeaten for just nine more games to break Arsenal's 49 games barrier created during the invincible season and the next campaign.
Most points in a season:
Previous holder: Manchester City
New contender: Liverpool
The highest point in the Premier League was set by City in 2017 with 100 points. Liverpool currently have 73 points and they just need 10 more wins to break Guardiola's Centurian record.
Most wins in a season:
Previous holder: Manchester City
New contender: Liverpool
Manchester City won 32 games out of 38 in 2017 to achieve the feat. Liverpool just needs 8 more wins out of 13 to create a new record.
Most relegations:
Previous holder: Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Norwich City, West Brom
New contender: Norwich City
The Premier League newcomers of this season, sit just at the bottom of the table and if there's no miracle, they are unlikely to survive this term given their recent performance. Norwich's relegation, however, will see them surpass their own record. Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Norwich City, West Brom all of them have had four relegations since PL's introduction.
Most assists in a single season:
Previous holder: Thierry Henry
New contender: Kevin De Bruyne
Henry still maintains the record of 20 assists made by him in 2002-03 campaign. Mesut Ozil came close to breaking it in 2015-16 but stopped at just 19. The Belgian too came close to breaking it previously in 2016-17 but could not pass the barrier with 18 assists. But this time he already has 16 assists with 14 games to go and finally the record is in reach to be broken again.