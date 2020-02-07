Premier League teams to have beaten every other club in a season

Kolkata, February 7: Jurgen Klopp's team have been exceptional in the Premier League this season, having opened up an unassailable lead at the top of the table.
The Reds now lead the table with 22 points ahead of Manchester City and are likely to end their Premier League title drought.
Their run of games includes 24 wins out of 25 and during the period they have beaten every other team in the process.
A draw with Manchester United in October was the only game where they could not get the maximum points but in the return fixture, a 2-0 victory completed the full set of defeated Premier League sides.
However, Liverpool are not the only side to achieve the feat. There are five other teams who have previously accomplished the feat during the Premier League era and here are those.
1. Chelsea (2005-06)
Jose Mourinho's arrival in London saw them winning Premier league in the very first season after 50 years. The went on to defend the title next year as well in which they started dominating against their oppoenents. Chelsea won 18 of their 19 home fixtures and only drew against Charlton at Stamford Bridge. But in the return fixture, they won the tie 2-0 and became the first team in the Premier League era to beat every single opponent in a single season.
2. Manchester United (2010-11)
Out of his 13 league-winning seasons, it was the only time Sir Alex Ferguson got the better of every single Premier League club. Just like Chelsea, they too beat almost every single opponent apart from West Brom at home, managing only a draw. But the reverse fixture saw the Red Devils beating them with a 2-1 victory in the away clash at The Hawthorns.
3. Manchester City (2017-18)
The record-breaking title-winning campaign saw Pep Guardiola's men win the title with 100 points, first-time ever it has happened in Premier League. They dropped points in just six games all season, with two defeats and four draws, but beat every single opponent in the full campaign.
4. Manchester United (2017-18)
The only team in the list not to win the Premier League despite managing to defeat every side in a full campaign. In Mourinho's second season at Old Trafford, the Portuguese boss guided the side to their best-ever finish of second since Alex Ferguson's departure.
5. Manchester City (2018-19 )
The Citizens became the first team in Premier League history to achieve this feat in consecutive seasons alongside winning the league.