Premier League: Three managers Arsenal should target if they sack Unai Emery

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been leading the sack race in the Premier League for quite some time now. Considering the kind of run Arsenal have been in, it is a massive surprise for most that the Spaniard is still in charge of the Gunners. It's quite evident that the fans have no faith in the manager who also seems to have lost the players.
Unless things improve dramatically very soon, it will be hard for Emery to keep his job. At the moment, it looks a matter of time before Arsenal need to replace him with a new manager.
In this article, we will take look at three candidates who can be worthy contenders for the job.
Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe, with his Bournemouth side, has been one of the most inspiring football stories of this decade. The Englishman took Bournemouth into the Premier League after winning the EFL Championship in 2014/15 and despite not being too much to spend by the owners, he has not only made Bournemouth stay in the Premier League for five years now but he also led them to their best-ever finish in the Premier League which was back in 2016/17 when the Cherries finished ninth.
Howe is himself very young and has shown that he can work with tight funds. Also, he has been a brilliant manager for the young players and has always shown an ideology to play on the front foot no matter whoever the opponent is.
He has every quality of being a top manager and it is an ideal time for him to step up in his career. Arsenal is a challenge he should absolutely thrive on but in the middle of the season, he could hesitate to leave the Cherries leaving them in a difficult situation after so many fond memories at the club.
Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as the leading candidate to replace under-pressure Arsenal manager Unai Emery as per the bookmakers. The 45-year-old has been the manager of Wolves since 2017 and has led them to the Premier League from the Championship. He also guided the club to Europa League finishing seventh last season. Guiding a newly-promoted club to seventh place in the Premier League in the very first season is not at all an easy task but Nuno did it with relative ease.
Even before his impressive showings with Wolves, Nuno had impressed as a manager at both Valencia and Porto. Wolves, despite a poor start this season, has recovered of late and find themselves fifth on the table. Even though it might be a bit problematic for Arsenal to convince Wolves to part ways with Nuno considering that Wolves are also a strong club financially but if they can make this deal, it could prove to be a great deal for the club.
Max Allegri
Max Allegri left Juventus in the summer and is still without a job. And, he is certainly the biggest um-employed manager at the moment and Arsenal should definitely try their luck by approaching the Italian in order to replace Emery. Allegri guided Juventus to five straight league titles, alongside four Italian cups and two Champions League finals. He is a proven winner and has ample experience in European football.
Even though the 52-year-old has never managed outside Italy, he should not take too much time to adapt in England. During his time as Juventus manager, the club became even more dominant than before despite the fact that the manager had to deal with big departures like Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal. Even though Allegri was more of a pragmatic manager earlier in his career, over the years he became more and more tactically astute and versatile and can really take Arsenal to the next level by truly becoming a worthy successor of Arsene Wenger.