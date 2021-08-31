Premier League: Three under-the-radar signings to have impressed so far

Bengaluru, Aug 31: This time out, the summer transfer window has been pretty eventful all across Europe with several major deals taking place. A whole host of big names such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish, Raphael Varane, and many more have made their moves.
While the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and several others have been making the headlines on a daily basis. We might still be able to witness some action on the deadline day which will be an apt end to such an exciting window.
Good deals do not necessarily mean those involving a massive chunk of money. Sometimes, bargain deals turn out to be the ones that change the fortunes of the club. In this article, we will take a look at three under-the-radar signings made in the Premier League this summer those show early signs that they will turn out to be excellent ones.
Demarai Gray - Everton
Everton have had to pay Bayer Leverkusen a fee of just £1.7 million for the services of Demerai Gray and it already looks like a daylight robbery from the Toffees' point of view.
The Premier League winner with Leicester City back in 2016 has made a bright start to life at Goodison Park having contributed with two goals in Premier League showings thus far.
Expectations were not too high from the Englishman who previously became out of favour at Leicester City and also did not make much of an impression at Bayer Leverkusen either. The 25-year-old could potentially be the bargain of the season if he can build on his solid start to life at Everton.
Valentino Livramento - Southampton
Chelsea boast probably the strongest academy in English football but they have made a poor reputation for themselves as they mostly fail to offer a clear pathway to the first-team to most of their best talents.
Thanks to Frank Lampard's short stint at the club coupled with the club been hit with a transfer ban, things changed to a certain extent but it seems that things are going back to square one once again.
Valentino Livramento chose to not pursue his dream of pushing for a chance in the Chelsea first-team and made a £5 million move to Southampton this summer and it seems that the Saints have found a gem in the form of the 18-year-old right-back.
Adam Armstrong - Southampton
Adam Armstrong's £15 million move from Southampton from Blackburn Rovers is not particularly a bargain deal by any means but it went somewhat under the radar overshadowed by Danny Ings' departure to Aston Villa.
Armstrong moved to St. Mary's Stadium on the back of a fantastic season in the Championship with Blackburn during which he scored 28 goals in 40 outings. The 24-year-old has made a decent start to life in the Premier League with one goal and one assist in three games for the Saints as he has looked threatening thanks to his blistering pace and intelligent movement.
Filling in the shoes of Ings will be a massive ask but Armstrong could turn out to be a solid player for the South Coast side in the long run.