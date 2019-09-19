Premier League: Three underused young players

Bengaluru, September 19: Premier League is blessed with some amazing footballers who are among the biggest players in the world.
The top tier of English football also boasts some of the best young talents in world football but there are also some amazing players who have been underused or wrongly used by their clubs which is why they have not been to take their career to the next step.
In this article, we will talk about three Premier League youngsters who are being wrongly managed by their respective clubs.
1. Angelino - Manchester City
Angelino was a youth product of the Manchester City youth system before it became one of the best youth academies in the world. The Spanish joined Manchester City from Deportivo La Coruña at the age of 16 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Cityzens. After four back to back loan spells with New York City, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda, the left-back joined PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal in 2018.
The Spaniard had a brilliant last season for PSV playing on a regular basis for the Dutch giants. The Cityzens activated his buy-back clause this summer to bring him back to Etihad but he couldn't even make the bench of the Cityzens in three of their six games and is yet to play a single minute. Aged 22 now, the Spaniard is being wasted badly at the Etihad.
2. Demarai Gray - Leicester City
Demarai Gray has been rated among the top talents in English football for quite some time now but it is quite evident that the 23-year-old is yet to make the leap upward. He is still young, just 23 but is not a regular starter for Leicester City for which he cannot complain to be honest. He has to take his chances when he gets the opportunity to make his mark from the bench.
Brendan Rodgers is a brilliant manager especially for young talents and Gray, with his immense potential, can be a world beater in the future but he has to learn from his mistakes. There are certain areas like decision making which needs improvement and to improve on those aspects, he needs to play more minutes.
3. Harry Wilson- Liverpool
Harry Wilson has been at Liverpool since the age of seven and has been an immense player for the Reds in their youth setup. The Welshman is out and out a Liverpool fan and has shown that he is more than committed to the club despite the fact he is yet to make a senior appearance for them. With the quality the Welshman has on offer, it is really a surprise that he has never played for the club even at the age of 22.
Wilson has passed every test given to him by Liverpool with flying colours. He was their star player and skipper in the youth up for years and then managed to shine on loan to both Hull City and Derby County. It was a major surprise to see him getting loaned out again this summer but he has started his loan stint at Bournemouth on a great note scoring twice in four games and also won the Bournemouth Player of the Month award for August. If Wilson does not get a chance in the Liverpool first team next season, it will be unjust to him.