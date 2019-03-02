Football

Premier League: Tottenham 1 Arsenal 1: Lloris' late penalty heroics give Spurs welcome relief

By Opta
Hugo Lloris - cropped

London, March 2: Hugo Lloris kept out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stoppage-time penalty as Tottenham rescued a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in a dramatic north London derby on Saturday.

Kane becomes all-time leading scorer in Premier League north London derbies

The Gunners had led through Aaron Ramsey's early goal and may have felt aggrieved to have been pegged back 16 minutes from the end via Harry Kane's penalty, the England forward becoming the all-time leading scorer in Premier League matches between these two sides.

Kane appeared to be offside from Christian Eriksen's free-kick before he was bundled over by Shkodran Mustafi, but the Gunners had a golden chance to restore their advantage in the first minute of time added on after Aubameyang went down easily under contact from Davinson Sanchez.

1
987878

Yet Lloris, who was involved in a bizarre Kieran Trippier own goal in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, kept out Aubameyang's weak effort low to his right before Jan Vertonghen denied the Gabon striker right on the line as Arsenal tried to capitalise on the rebound.

A disappointing conclusion for the visitors was made worse when Lucas Torreira received a straight red card for a high challenge on Danny Rose, as Spurs were able to salvage a point after back-to-back losses over the past week.

Alexandre Lacazette was one of five changes from Arsenal's midweek thrashing of Bournemouth and he ought to have done better than scuff an ugly effort wide from Alex Iwobi's deflected pass in the second minute.

Unai Emery's men were not forced to rue that miss, however, as Sanchez made a dreadful mess of a header near halfway and Lacazette released Ramsey to run clear, round Lloris and slot home.

The Gunners went close to a second shortly before the interval as Lloris palmed away Iwobi's curling effort – a save that was swiftly outdone by opposite number Bernd Leno, who denied Eriksen at point-blank range and then reacted superbly to tip Moussa Sissoko's follow-up over the bar.

As in the first half, Lacazette wasted a glorious chance early in the second, skewing horribly wide when picked out by Nacho Monreal's cut-back. The despondent Frenchman was swiftly replaced by Aubameyang.

Rose was thwarted at close quarters as Leno spread himself well once more but the goalkeeper was sent the wrong way by Kane five minutes later, the England forward keeping his cool after the linesman had failed to spot him straying beyond the last man in the build-up to the penalty award.

The drama and controversy did not end there, however, as Aubameyang was denied by Lloris and Vertonghen before Torreira was dismissed for a rash studs-up tackle on Rose.

Half Time: EMP 1 - 2 PMA
    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
