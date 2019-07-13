Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG 'a possibility' for Nicolas Pepe

By
Nicolas Pepe
Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Nicolas Pepe and the player's agent has indicated a switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Lille could happen.

Paris, July 13: Paris Saint-Germain could sign Nicolas Pepe, according to the player's agent.

Pepe hit 22 Ligue 1 goals last season and is admired by PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, who in April described the forward as possessing "a lot of quality with his speed and strength".

But the French champions are likely to face strong competition for the Ivory Coast international.

Pepe has also been linked with Liverpool, Lille president Gerard Lopez claiming talks have been held with the Champions League winners.

And Pepe's agent Samir Khiat says the player - valued at €65million - is still considering his options.

"Nicolas is open to everything," Khiat said to L'Equipe Mercato. "The goal is to have him signed in the right place.

"PSG is a possibility. Tell you on July 12 that he will sign in Paris - I cannot. That would be lying to you.

"Today, all parties must be there. Whether it is Lille, the buying club and us. There are exchanges and discussions.

"He is wanted by many clubs. For him, the most important thing is to be desired and to go to the right club, the one in which he will play and continue his progression."

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue