PSG retain Ligue 1 title thanks to Lille draw

By Opta
BREAKING NEWS: PSG retain Ligue 1 title thanks to Lille draw

Paris, April 21: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)wrapped up the Ligue 1 title without having to kick a ball on Sunday (April 21).

Second-placed Lille drew 0-0 away at Toulouse, leaving them 16 points behind leaders PSG with just five games remaining.

The result finally sees the capital club crowned champions for a sixth time in seven seasons ahead of facing Monaco in the late kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel's men squandered several earlier opportunities to retain the crown, failing to win any of their previous three matches as they stumbled towards the finish line.

But, in truth, the title has long been a formality, with PSG enjoying a comfortable buffer in yet another dominant domestic campaign.

It is the club's eighth Ligue 1 title in their history. Only Saint-Etienne and Marseille have won France's top flight on more occasions.

PSG can make it a double in Tuchel's maiden campaign at the helm by retaining the Coupe de France when they face Rennes at the Stade de France next weekend.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
