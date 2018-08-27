PSG set to bid for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Bengaluru, August 27: French Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Tottenham £100million for their Danish superstar midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to reports in England.
The Danish playmaker was on Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona’s radar earlier in the window, and now the cash-rich French outfit join the hunt for his signature.
PSG have turned their attention to the 26-year-old after Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic rejected the chance to join the Ligue 1 champions as claimed by the French media.
New PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is after a left-back and midfielder before the European transfer window closes on Friday (August 31).
Eriksen, who is expected to feature for Spurs against Manchester United tomorrow night, has been locked in talks with the club’s top brass about a new deal.
His current contract has another two years to run and he has seen Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris pen new deals with pay hikes, now Eriksen wants a similar package.
Spurs are notorious for their poor wage structure but know it very well that they have to offer a good deal to keep Eriksen who is one of the best players in the world in his role.
Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep Eriksen who has been a pivotal figure at the club since he joined them five years back from Dutch giants Ajax.
The Dane was the only Spurs player to hit double figures in both league goals and assists last campaign and his departure would be a huge blow to Pochettino.
Danny Rose could also be lured to the French champions, but he is not their No. 1 priority.
Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis is Tuchel’s preferred choice, but if that falls through then a one-year loan deal for frozen-out Rose could be on.
Spurs will look to maintain their perfect start to the season with a win at Old Trafford and pile yet more pressure on United boss Jose Mourinho.