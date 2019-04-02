Football

PSG to make De Gea highest-paid keeper in the world

By
David De Gea is yet to sign a new deal with Manchester United
Bengaluru, April 2: French Ligue 1 holders PSG are reportedly ready to meet David De Gea’s wage demands of £350,000 a week and bring him to Paris.

The Spanish goalkeeper will quit Manchester United this summer if they do not match his wage demands and PSG are set to pounce if the opportunity arises.

De Gea’s contract talks at Old Trafford have a hit a road block for quite a long time and PSG are prepared to make the Spanish No.  1 the best-paid stopper in the world.

The French champions will pile the pressure on their rivals with a £60million bid for the former Atletico Madrid keeper.

PSG, who were knocked out of the Champions League by United earlier this month, want a long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon.

De Gea, 28, has only one year left on his United deal and could leave for nothing at the end of next season. The Red Devils are desperate to keep hold of their star, who joined from Atletico Madrid for £17.8m in 2011.

And the Red Devils will attempt further discussions with De Gea’s representatives before the end of this campaign in a bid to thrash out a deal.

It was reported in December the keeper was willing to do a U-turn on his plans to leave and was edging towards a new contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival has turned United’s season around and De Gea is now optimistic about the club’s ambitions.

The Red Devils also risk losing Ander Herrera to PSG on a free transfer this summer after they offered him a lucrative three-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder, 29, is expected to talk to Solskjaer this week about his future but the United boss is braced for bad news.

Herrera’s contract expires at the end of this season and reports last weekend indicated that Les Parisiens have offered the midfielder a three-year, £200,000-a-week deal to join them.

The newly-appointed Manchester United boss will reportedly hold talks about the 29-year-old’s future at the club in the coming weeks.

Full Time: ARS 2 - 0 NEW
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
