PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned following allegations of racism, resumption set for Wednesday

By Guy Atkinson
PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir
After a delay of more than two hours, Paris Saint-Germain's game against Istanbul Basaksehir was called off.

Paris, December 9: Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir will resume on Wednesday after Tuesday's meeting was abandoned following allegations of racism against the fourth official.

The game was initially stopped after 13 minutes at Parc des Princes, with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines for more than 10 minutes

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba remonstrated with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, saying: "You never said 'this white guy'. Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say 'this black guy'?"

Basaksehir's players then walked down the tunnel, where they were followed by PSG's players and the match officials.

UEFA issued a statement during the delay stating both teams had agreed to resume the match with a different fourth official.

However, after a delay of more than two hours the game was finally called off. UEFA confirmed the game will resume on Wednesday at 18:55 CET (17:55 GMT) from the 14th minute, with a new refereeing team in place.

They also said a "thorough investigation" into the incident would be opened immediately.

Shortly after their players walked off the pitch, Basaksehir's Twitter account posted a message saying the club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, had been exposed to racist behaviour by Coltescu.

The Turkish side also posted an image stating 'No To Racism', which was retweeted by the official PSG account.

A host of footballers – including PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe – also posted messages with similar sentiments on the social media platform.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
