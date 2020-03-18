PSG want Manchester City winger, a good move?

Bengaluru, March 18: French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be keen on the signing Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in the summer as they face the prospect of losing their star attacking Kylian Mbappe.
The World Cup winner with France looks destined for a move to Real Madrid in the summer and PSG have reportedly identified Mahrez as the replacement of the former European Golden Boy. Manchester City are reportedly ready to sell their prized asset if their valuation of £80 million is met for the Algerian international.
From a financial point, this will be a good deal for Manchester City. They signed Mahrez from Leicester City in 2020 for a fee believed to be around £61 million. And recording more than 30 per cent profit for a player who is already 29 years of age, looks like a good deal on paper. However, every deal cannot be judged in terms of finances and the same can be said about this deal.
Manchester City's form this season has not been as impressive as the last couple of seasons. However, despite their below-par season as a whole, Mahrez has starred this season whenever he has gotten his chance. He has nine goals and 14 assists in 37 games and in almost half of those games, he came on from the bench. The Algeria international is arguably the best squad player in the world who makes an impact whenever he gets his chances.
Manchester City might be lured to make a profit from the sales of the 29-year-old but they are in no position to do so. They already have been hit with a two-year ban by the UEFA which could mean that top players might not fancy a move to Etihad for the next couple of seasons. They cannot afford to weaken their squad in this situation and therefore, should not entertain offers for Mahrez.
From the player's point of view, however, a move to PSG would make sense if Mbappe leaves Parc des Princes. A player of his quality deserves playing time week in week out and despite proving it on a regular basis, Pep Guardiola seems not to trust him enough. Also, he is at an age when missing two years of Champions League football would be a big blow for his career. So, the player has every right to be open to a move.