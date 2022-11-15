Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Khalifa International Stadium a heart of sporting tradition

Dual arches
The stadium's magnificent dual arches were always its most recognisable features. These remain intact, but now feature a wide canopy stretched out below them. This complements the stadium's cooling system to maintain a comfortable temperature for players and fans alike.
The new tier added 12,000 seats, while digital lighting and a modern façade brought new sparkle to an old friend. Having previously staged the Arabian Gulf Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and World Athletics Championships, this venue is ready to excite the world as part of the greatest football show on earth.
Historic venue
At Qatar 2022, the sprawling stadium will host the high-voltage England vs Iran tie on November 21 to make it FIFA World Cup debut.
The most poignant memory of the venue remains that of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani charging down with his mount towards 60M steep ramp during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Doha Asiad.
Stealing the show
Sheikh Mohammed, who four years later led Qatar's winning bid to host the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, literally stole the show that night at Khalifa International Stadium.
It was raining and his horse nearly slipped and stumbled on the wet floor. While the crowd gasped, the young Qatari prince, dressed in a traditional Arab white attire and saddling a Pure Arabian gelding horse held his nerve and coaxed his Malibu atop the ramp with one hand on the reins to bring the 50,000 plus crowd into raptures.
Ready for kick-off
In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 20 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.
For the records, Qatar 2022, will be a 29-day day affair, the shortest World Cup till date in FIFA history.