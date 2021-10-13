Qatar 2022: Germany rules out boycotting FIFA World Cup

Bengaluru, October 13: Germany, which became the first country to qualify for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has ruled out boycotting the quadrennial extravaganza due to the country's human rights record.
It may be recalled that Germany became the first national team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating North Macedonia 4-0 in Skopje on Monday (October 11).
Earlier that day, the German football association (DFB) published an interview on its website with vice president Peter Peters, in which he was asked about the possibility of Germany boycotting the tournament.
"Despite being demanded by some, a boycott will not bring (Qatar) and its people forward," said the former Schalke director.
"Non-governmental organizations and other experts have confirmed in our discussions that Qatar is a land in transition."
According to the DFB man, Qatar has seen "many positive developments" in the past few years, and it is football's role to support those developments.
DFB vice president Peter Peters says Germany will take part, citing "progress" made. He said he had no reason "to cast doubt on" Qatar.— Dome (@domenlwj) October 12, 2021
"I have no objective reason to cast doubt on the honest and decent conduct of the Qataris," Peters added.
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a 28-day affair as the country is set to host the first FIFA World Cup to be held in Middle East and the entire Arab world.
In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 21 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.
Qatar, who are the reigning Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup champions are building eight stadiums for biggest football show on earth.
Five of them have been complete, while the sixth will be declared open on October 22.
Work on the remaining two stadiums are going on in full swing and is expected to be ready in time for the biggest football showpiece event on earth.