Radja Nainggolan set to join Inter Milan for cash plus two players deal

Bengaluru, June 22: Inter Milan's move for AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is expected to go through this week after reports of a fee being agreed between both clubs.
The Belgian midfielder has been one of the best midfielders of Serie A for the last couple of seasons and has been chased by a number of Premier League clubs for last few years.
Clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United all had reportedly inquired about the player in very recent times. The London side reportedly held numerous talks about bringing the player to Stamford Bridge last summer, but they failed to agree on a deal.
But now if reports from Italy are to be believed, the 30-year-old is ready to turn his back on his last chance to play Premier League football and now apparently will join Roma's rivals Inter Milan in the coming weeks.
Inter last season signed Roma's former manager Luciano Spalletti and it is believed that the former boss' wish to be reunited with Naingollan apparently led to this deal.
According to reports, the fee for the transfer will be around of £20million, while Inter will also include youngster Nicolo Zaniolo and versatile defender Davide Santon in the deal.
Nainggolan played 42 matches last season and scored six goals, assisting 11. He also played a vital role in helping Roma achieve the top four spot in the league as well reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season before their run was ended by Liverpool.
Now Naingollan's potential move to Inter will be a big acquisition in their bid to resurrect the side and he joins Steven De Vrij who they signed from Lazio on a free transfer earlier this summer.
Meanwhile, Roma have reportedly lined up a transfer to replace the Belgian ace. The Serie A side have apparently finalised a deal to bring Paris Saint-German midfielder Javier Pastore who is likely to cost in the region of €18-20m.
Pastore had played in Serie A for Palermo before he moved to PSG in 2011 for €42m.
