Ramos hits back at Klopp over Salah injury allegations

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has hit back at Jurgen Klopp. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, August 16: It looks as though that the memories of 2018 UEFA Champions League final still seems to haunt two people in the Liverpool squad.

Lloris Karius will aim to forget the match for his goalkeeping horrors, while Jurgen Klopp still laments the injury to Mohamed Salah that he feels cost them the final. And the man to blame for Salah’s shoulder injury- Sergio Ramos.

Diego Costa will 'shake hands' and move on after Ramos tussle
Ramos appeared to pull down Salah in an attempt to prevent him going forward, subsequently dislocating his shoulder. Almost a fortnight after the final, reports emerged that Karius had suffered a concussion that was caused by a challenge from Ramos again. Klopp obviously was critical of Ramos’ harsh approach towards the players and claimed him to be 'ruthless and brutal’ on the pitch.

The German broke his silence on Ramos' actions in an interview during Liverpool's pre-season tour of America.

“If you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid, then you think it is ruthless and brutal,” said Klopp.

“If you put all of the situations of Ramos together, and I have watched football since I was five years old, then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos.

But Sergio Ramos too didn’t take the criticism well and hit back at the manager.

"It's not the first final (Klopp) has lost, he should stick to his own business," Ramos told reporters duirng the sidelines of the UEFA Super Cup final against Atletico Madrid.

“He wants to use that as an excuse for losing.”

“Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, not sure he can say the same,” added Ramos.

Ramos stuck to his stand that he did not grab Salah’s arm, but in fact it was the latter who grabbed him first. Ramos went on to say that he even voted Klopp as the best coach in Champions League last season and that this will keep him quiet for a while.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
