Ramos: I hope Ronaldo isn't at his best

Moscow, June 15:Sergio Ramos hopes the "dangerous" Cristiano Ronaldo is below his best when Spain face Portugal at the World Cup.
The Real Madrid team-mates will do battle in a blockbuster Group B clash in Sochi on Friday.
Ramos said he preferred to be playing alongside Ronaldo rather than against the star forward, but he is simply hoping the 33-year-old is not at his best at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.
PREVIEW: SPAIN VS PORTUGAL
"I'd rather have him on my team than against me. We know how dangerous he can be," the Spain captain told a news conference.
"He ended the season in outstanding shape. He's a constant threat.
"Not only Ronaldo but the Portugal squad are very talented. There are many players who can hurt you quickly, a lot of skill and safe in their defensive formation.
"We will see a match for all sports lovers. It will be beautiful. I hope Cristiano doesn't play his best match."
Spain go into the opener after a tumultuous week during which head coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked and replaced by Fernando Hierro.
Source: OPTA
