Football

Ramos: I hope Ronaldo isn't at his best

Posted By:
Cristiano Ronaldo could be the biggest threat for Spain in Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo could be the biggest threat for Spain in Portugal

Moscow, June 15:Sergio Ramos hopes the "dangerous" Cristiano Ronaldo is below his best when Spain face Portugal at the World Cup.

The Real Madrid team-mates will do battle in a blockbuster Group B clash in Sochi on Friday.

Ramos said he preferred to be playing alongside Ronaldo rather than against the star forward, but he is simply hoping the 33-year-old is not at his best at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

PREVIEW: SPAIN VS PORTUGAL

"I'd rather have him on my team than against me. We know how dangerous he can be," the Spain captain told a news conference.

"He ended the season in outstanding shape. He's a constant threat.

"Not only Ronaldo but the Portugal squad are very talented. There are many players who can hurt you quickly, a lot of skill and safe in their defensive formation.

"We will see a match for all sports lovers. It will be beautiful. I hope Cristiano doesn't play his best match."

Spain go into the opener after a tumultuous week during which head coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked and replaced by Fernando Hierro.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: WI 2/0 (2.0 vs SL 253
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue