RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff: Timo Werner is unsaleable

Berlin, Jan 5: Bundesliga side RB Leipzig's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff ha dismissed all the rumours linking their star attacker Timo Werner of a possible transfer in near future.
The 21-year-old is making headlines in the German league and gaining attraction from all over the world. Some of the recent reports suggested that Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of the German youngster whereas Spanish giants Real Madrid are also eyeing a probable move for the young ace.
However, the German club's official now has poured cold water on all the speculations and suggested that they are not even thinking about any possibility of letting the player go this season let alone in near future.
"Timo is an extremely important player for us, the face of the club," Mintzlaff told Bild.
"He has taken very big steps with us and we plan to continue in the long term, anything else is unimaginable today.
"Of course, we cannot shy away from the market and if someone plays a good World Cup, then we're obviously happy for them, but a contract is a contract.
"We are not - and will not be - a selling club and in the medium term we aim to establish ourselves among the top clubs in Germany."
The 21-year-old Werner joined Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig last Summer for €10 million from Stuttgart after his side faced relegation. Since his arrival at the Red Bulls side, Werner had a wonderful debut season where he scored 21 times.
His scoring boot is continuing to develop also this season as well as he has just scored twelve goals and helped in two more in all competitions this season already. His impressive performance also has given him a call-up in the German national side earlier last year where he also has scored six times till now.
Leipzig are currently facing a tough time this season after finishing second the last term as they are currently loitering in the fifth spot in the league and winless in last four games.
They will face second-placed Schalke in their next game after the winter break and will be hoping to make a come back in winning ways in that game to mount a top-four challenge.