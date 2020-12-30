RC Lens defender Facundo Medina linked with Manchester United: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Manchester United are still looking to add new left-sided defender who can partner Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe all used at the back this season.
Lindelof is Maguire's most regular partner, but with the Swedish still, very much unsatisfactory questions have been raised over his long-term future. Moreover, the Reds are likely to ship off both Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in January or in Summer and replacement of them is needed.
According to some reports, RC Lens defender Facundo Medina is being watched by for the same reason and January move could be on the cards. The Argentine defender is not a household name in European football yet but the 21-year-old is already making a name for himself in Ligue 1.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about the defender:
His journey so far
The young defender signed for Lens this Summer coming off with an impressive reputation in Argentina. In his first two seasons for former side Talleres Cordoba after leaving River Plate, Facundo Medina established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Superliga. He has continued the rich form in France as well and establishing himself as a regular playing 11 of their 16 league matches in the ongoing season so far. His impressive form has also earned him a senior national team call-up earlier this year.
Playing Style
Medina is left-footed centre-back and capable of playing as a centre back and left-back. He mainly occupies the left side of the pitch. The Argentine's gameplay does not rely upon much physicality but he is dynamic on the ball and doesn’t hesitate to step out of the defensive line to block a pass or to put pressure on the receiver. Solskjaer who wants his defender to play out from the back could be benefitted from such profile.
Transfer Fee
Medina has a contract with the Ligue 1 side till 2024. It is yet to be understood how much the French club would demand, however with him signing just in summer, they may not part ways him just in January.
United's interest
The 21-year-old isn’t currently a priority at Old Trafford but he’s been shortlisted nonetheless, despite United having other plans in place. January window has always been tough to get the preferred star players so, United may only push for a deal as a contingency plan.