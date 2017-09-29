Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale in doubt for Espanyol clash

Madrid, Sep 29: Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale could be sidelined for their next match against Catalan side Espanyol after the Welsh man picked up an injury in their last match against Borussia Dortmund.
The 28-year-old put in his best performance of the season in the 3-1 win in Germany, netting an awesome first-half volley and helping his side to snatch three valuable away points in their kitty.
However, adding woes to the injury struggles this season, the former Tottenham star supposed picked up an injury in the match and left the field just before full-time after being seen clutching his left calf.
And with the Welsh forward nowhere to be seen at Thursday's session ahead of their next match, some reports emerged that his damage is more serious than the issue is being depicted as.
A report from popular Spanish newsgroup AS Sports suggested that Madrid medical staff have assigned him for precautionary tests, as the 28-year-old has injured his calf six times previously.
But Real boss Zinedine Zidane immediately after the game while talking about the Bale's calf problem suggested that it wasn't a matter of concern and he hopes that the attacker will be available next week after his match-winning display.
“His calf has swelled up but it’s nothing major,” Zidane said.
“He hasn’t had it easy and I’m delighted for him. Getting a goal like that is fantastic for him.
“This game will have done wonders for him and if you give him the space he’s lethal, he’s just so good.”
There were also rumours spreading that their star player Ronaldo who also missed the training could be unavailable but later the club confirmed on their official website that both forwards were training in the gym instead of being with their team-mates and there is nothing to worry about.
Real are currently struggling in La Liga and are now seven points behind Leaders Barcelona.